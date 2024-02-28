Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic! review - "A cozy magical adventure"

Find hidden objects throughout time.

Visit ancient Greece, the Middle Ages and the Magical 80s.

The game's hint system is lacking.

There is something inherently tranquil about hidden object games. The soothing music combined with the scenic backgrounds provides a calming sensation as you search for various items scattered throughout the scene. Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! captures the serenity of the hidden object puzzle game genre while offering an enchanting twist.

Find Hidden Objects

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! is a 2D hidden object game in which you travel through time to find various objects. You'll explore four charming eras full of magic and mystique through story mode. In ancient Greece, you'll visit iconic mythic locations such as Dedalus's labyrinth and Circe's Island. You'll also travel to the ancient world of Arabian Nights and see Scheherazade weaving tales for her husband.

This cosy game, which features hand-drawn graphics, also features Middle Ages and Magical 80s-themed levels. You’ll visit the lady of the lake and a coven of witches in the Middle Ages levels. Perhaps the most creative era feature in the game, the Magical 80s, blends the fun of the 1980s with mythical creatures and magic. You’ll explore a magic school and neighbourhood full of werewolves, witches and other magical beings.

Change the Time

Please, Touch the Artwork 2 review - "Undead ensors and oil paint puzzling"

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! also includes an enticing feature that really makes the game feel unique. You can change the time in each level, which also changes the weather. Each level has two times, and certain objects can only be found in one or the other. Not only does this make each level feel twice as big, but it also makes the game feel more immersive. You can tell when to look for an object by viewing the symbol above a specific hidden object you are searching for on the bar near the bottom of the screen.

Lacking Hints

Additionally, you can also interact with various items in each level. You can tap buildings and chests to look inside. Tap piles of dirt to dig them up or tap animals and characters to make them move. It's a small addition to the game; however, being able to interact with so many objects really adds to the game’s level of immersion.While Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! certainly has its charms, the game suffers from the lack of a real hint system. While each object you're looking for includes a short phrase meant to help you, these are often too vague to be useful. With any puzzle game comes the risk of frustrating players if they become stuck on one puzzle for too long. By not including even a basic hint system, Hidden Through Time 2 may alienate some players.

It can be fairly frustrating when you just can’t seem to find the last hidden object in a level, and you literally don’t have a clue. Luckily, however, the game has been out for a while now on Steam, so you can easily find player-made guides to help you if you get stuck.

Shovel Pirate review - " A cutesy pirate-themed platformer"

Player Created Levels

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic! also features online levels created by other players. Unfortunately, you can only design new levels when using the Steam version of the game. Still, the online levels add a plethora of new content to the game. Unlike in story mode, there is a lightbulb icon you can tap while playing online levels to make sparkles appear near all remaining hidden objects.

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic! is an engaging hidden object puzzle game. The game whisks you away to magical times past with its adorable hand-drawn graphics, engaging environments and soothing soundtrack. A fun puzzle title that offers hours of immersive hidden object challenges, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths and Magic is only marred by the dev's choice not to include a hint system. Still, it’s an engaging title that is sure to please individuals who excel at puzzles.