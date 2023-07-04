Ace Racer codes (July 2023)

The option to redeem has been added, so we expect the codes to be released soon!

- checked for new codes

After a long wait, Ace Racer has been released on Android and iOS recently. Ace Racer is a game from NetEase where you can race with your dream cars, such as a Porsche 911, BMW M8 GTE, NISSAN GT-R and many more.

If you have played racing games before, it would initially be easy for you to win the race. But as you climb up the ladder, you will be matched up against players with upgraded cars, against which it will be pretty challenging to win. You need to upgrade your vehicle, which requires coins, tokens and vehicle upgrade materials. That's where Ace Racer codes can help you.

In this guide, we will share the list of all available codes that you can use right now to get a lot of freebies in-game. But before jumping into the codes, if you are new to Ace Racer, don't forget to check out our Ace Racer guide, which covers everything that will help you easily win more races.

ACTIVE ACE RACERS CODES

At the moment, there are no active codes. We will update this list with new Ace Racers codes as soon as they are released.

EXPIRED CODES

Currently, no Ace Racer codes have expired.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN ACE RACER?

Step 1 : Launch the game and click on the setting button

Step 2 : Click on the redeem code button

Step 3 : Copy and paste any of the active Ace Racer codes from above into the text box

Step 4 : Click on the exchange button

Step 5: Claim your freebies from your in-game mailbox.

If you are unaware of the redemption process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Ace Racer.

Alternatively, you can also head to the redemption centre on the game's official website, provide details and follow the steps to redeem the codes.

