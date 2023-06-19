Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic is hosting a demo for players during Steam Next Fest

A couple of months ago, Indie developers Rogueside announced a sequel to the critically acclaimed point-and-click puzzler, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. The game will be released later this year on all major platforms, including PC, console, and mobile. With the Steam NextFest event beginning today, PC players are the lucky ones who’ll be able to play a demo version of the game right now.

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic sticks to its immersive hidden object adventure roots with an added layer of challenge. Players can again enjoy its vibrant, hand-drawn settings filled with several objects as they travel through time.

Fans of the original version will also rejoice in knowing that the sequel adds a lot of request feature to make the experience that much more fulfilling. The editor has been revamped, alongside numerous changes to characters, graphics, and themes, creating a highly immersive environment.

The PC demo of the game includes two campaign levels and access to the 80s Fantasy and Ancient Greece eras in the map editor. Players will get a taste of the new expanded map editor, which paves the way for a brand new way of creating and sharing levels. The follow-up has also been designed to keep newcomers in mind, ensuring they don’t miss out on anything.

Speaking about the demo, Jacobein Van den Bergh, Marketing Manager of Rogueside, said: "We're thrilled to unveil the demo release of Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. We've listened to our dedicated fan base and poured our hearts into creating a sequel that not only builds upon the original game's success but also introduces a captivating narrative that will leave players yearning for more."

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic is set to release sometime this year. Currently, you can visit the Steam page or official website for more information. Also, join the Discord to find other members of the community.