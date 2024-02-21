Please, Touch the Artwork 2 review - "Undead Ensors and oil paint puzzling"

When it comes to ‘games for good’, we most often think of charitable donations or other initiatives (something like Treesplease Games’ recent one million trees planted milestone courtesy of the players of Longleaf Valley).
But can games kickstart a love for traditional art and highlight the beauty of paintings, while remaining entertaining and interactive? That’s a challenge that Please, Touch the Artwork 2 is looking to tackle. This is developed by one-man team Thomas Waterzooi, who developed the game with assistance from the Flemish government to help highlight the work of famous modern artist James Ensor.
In it, you’ll explore his paintings, solve puzzles and meet eccentric characters, all while learning to appreciate the works of this lesser-known but still fascinating artist. But does it succeed? Well, let’s find out…
While there isn’t anything beyond that, each section of the game is split into themes befitting the paintings used. For example, the prologue features numerous beachside or rustic paintings, while The City is set in a number of urban or interior environments. It’s an ingenious way of stringing together unconnected paintings into what feels like a coherent, living world.
The hidden object puzzles are the main cornerstone of the gameplay. As you move back and forth through the paintings, you’ll find that characters pop up thought balloons indicating a desired object. Find enough of these and they’re satisfied enough to move or otherwise alter the scene which allows you to progress.
The line drawing takes place when you discover a tear in the paintings and is needed to progress. Again, these don’t present much of a challenge but are decent brain teasers. You simply guide the bandage from point A to B without backtracking or crossing over the existing line. It’s all stuff you’ve seen before.
However, if you’re a fan of this type of gameplay - or even if you’re not - you’ll find these to be competently executed, and the way that these puzzles integrate the environment is quite clever. But if you ever get stuck, a simple hint system lets you know whether or not a desired object is on-screen, and tapping it will highlight at least one of them.
Readability is also helped, with the animated skeletal Ensor being rendered in simple black and white, making it clear where you are on screen. I think the only thing that’s missing is perhaps some subtle hints as to where you go, as while you won’t find yourself getting totally lost, backtracking to find another route is not an uncommon occurrence. Fortunately, a large arrow indicates when you have found the next painting to step into.
Additionally, while some may disagree, I’m personally a fan of games that offer optional in-depth encyclopaedia entries or other optional information to dive into. It doesn’t fit every game, but it would be nice for Please, Touch the Artwork 2 to have offered a brief biography of Ensor, and maybe the names of each painting which you visit. As it stands, someone who plays purely for the game may appreciate it at the moment, but they won’t necessarily learn more about the history and background of this fascinating man.
