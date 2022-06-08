Heroes of Crown is a 3D idle RPG coming to iOS and Android on July 5th, now open for pre-registration

Woobest Game has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Heroes of Crown, giving players first dibs on the idle strategy game once it officially launches. Players who sign up can also score big milestone rewards depending on the number of users that pre-register for the portrait game.

In Heroes of Crown, players can expect to marvel at colourful 3D graphics as they level up their heroes without any tiring grinds. The idle nature of the game lets players collect resources even when they've logged off the game, as well as reap the rewards of battle with the auto-fight feature.

Players will have to strategise the best formations from the characters in their roster to turn the tide of battle in their favour. And when they're feeling a little bit competitive, they can also engage in thrilling PvP fights in the Global PvP, Guild and Arena Bets.

To welcome players at launch, Heroes of Crown will be giving away 100 free draws once players log into the game. They will also be able to pull a free 5-Star hero on their very first draw.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can soon download Heroes of Crown on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store on July 5th at 9AM EDT, with pre-loading to begin on July 4th at 12pm EDT. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or join the community of fans on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

