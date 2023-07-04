Heroes of Crown codes (July 2023)
Updated on July 04, 2023 - Added new codes
If you want to claim all the latest working Heroes of Crown codes, then look no further because we've got them all! We've compiled a list of all the codes you can currently claim in the game for Diamonds, EXP and all the other resources you might need, so keep on reading to find out what the latest codes are.
There is a vast collection of other codes that we are featuring, so look through the website in case you're playing more than one game.
Active Heroes of Crown codesAt the moment, these are all the active codes in the game. Make sure to redeem them before they expire!
- Recruitment - Diamond x200 and EXP Potion x150K (Expires July 13)
- Events - Diamond x200 and Gold x300 (Expires July 6)
Expired
- WellDone - Diamond x200 and Gold x300 (Expires June 29)
- Pinnacle - Diamond*200 & Reforge Stone*300 (Valid till June 29)
- Promotion - Diamond*200 & Code Breaker*10 (Valid till June 25)
- NewStart - Diamond x200 and Code Breaker x10 (Valid till June 22)
- Divine - Diamond x200 and Reforge Stone x300 (Valid till June 18)
- Jackpot - x200 and Reforge Stone x300 (Valid till June 15)
- Fated - Diamond x200 and EXP Potion x150K (Valid till June 12)
- NewWeek - 200 Diamonds, 100K Gold and 100K EXP potion (Valid till June 9)
- Mythic - 200 Diamonds and 300K Gold (Valid till June 5)
- NineTails (Valid till June 1)
- Spirit
- Assassin
- Astral
- Warspirit - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold
- Summer - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion
- GreatWeek - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold
- Specials - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold
- NicePic - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion
- BunnyDream - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold
- Marcy - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold
- HappyEaster - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion
- Marcus - 200x Diamond, 300k Gold
- NewWish - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold
- Revelry - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion
- Stars - 200x Diamond, 300k Gold
- MondayGift - 200x Diamond, 100k Gold, 100k EXP Potion
- Bravo
- EpicDiva
- StarRider
- hero777
- hero888
- hero999
- WELCOME
- WishHero
- Supporter
- Joyful
- SnowGirl
- Aurora
- Armadon
- Apostle
- Weekend
- Tomes
- BeMine
- BigGame
- Knight
- Spectral
- Quantum
- Spring
- WarmGift
- ErLang
- NewBeast
- BestWish
- Tiger
- XmasGift
- Merry
- Winner
- FinalMonth
- Revelation
- TopFour
- Purity
- Beast
- Lantern
- Delicious
- Sakura
- goooal
- Turkey
- Thankyou
- SinglesDay
- 100Draws
- LuckyNov
- Treats
- bottles
- darkbeauty
- guides
- sharewishes
- loveweekend
- Combatmaster
- glowdragon
- 100Draw
- LetsParty
- 100Draw
- GoodLuck
- Tournament
- Shadow
- NewChaos
- CoolDown
- sharetips
- RuinsHunt
- Party
- Milestone
- GreatDay
- creators
- 2ndmonth
- MonkeyKing
- SecondMonth
- funnyname
- MidAugust
- Lefthander
- Difference
- NewSkin
- onemonth
- Family
- NewHero
- Invite
- LadyFury
- SundayFun
- surprise
- thanks
- newone
- GOchamps
- GIFTS
- AWESOME
- SORICH
- SUPERTWINS
- HAPPYWEEKEND
- ITSFRIDAY
- ADVENTURE
- YAYYYYY
How to redeem codes in Heroes of CrownIn order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below!
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen
- Step 2: Select the Redeem Code button
- Step 3: Type in your code and hit Redeem