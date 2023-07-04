Heroes of Crown codes (July 2023)

- Added new codes

If you want to claim all the latest working Heroes of Crown codes, then look no further because we've got them all! We've compiled a list of all the codes you can currently claim in the game for Diamonds, EXP and all the other resources you might need, so keep on reading to find out what the latest codes are.

There is a vast collection of other codes that we are featuring, so look through the website in case you're playing more than one game. You can find Ace Racer codes, Watcher of Realms codes and Rogue Company codes to name a few, but there are of course others that you can find! For now, let's focus on the codes for Heroes of Crown.

Active Heroes of Crown codes

Recruitment - Diamond x200 and EXP Potion x150K (Expires July 13)

- Diamond x200 and EXP Potion x150K (Expires July 13) Events - Diamond x200 and Gold x300 (Expires July 6)

Expired

WellDone - Diamond x200 and Gold x300 (Expires June 29)

Pinnacle - Diamond*200 & Reforge Stone*300 (Valid till June 29)

Promotion - Diamond*200 & Code Breaker*10 (Valid till June 25)

NewStart - Diamond x200 and Code Breaker x10 (Valid till June 22)

Divine - Diamond x200 and Reforge Stone x300 (Valid till June 18)

Jackpot - x200 and Reforge Stone x300 (Valid till June 15)

Fated - Diamond x200 and EXP Potion x150K (Valid till June 12)

NewWeek - 200 Diamonds, 100K Gold and 100K EXP potion (Valid till June 9)

Mythic - 200 Diamonds and 300K Gold (Valid till June 5)

NineTails (Valid till June 1)

Spirit

Assassin

Astral

Warspirit - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold

Summer - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion

GreatWeek - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold

Specials - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold

NicePic - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion

BunnyDream - 200 x Diamond, 300k Gold

Marcy - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold

HappyEaster - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion

Marcus - 200x Diamond, 300k Gold

NewWish - 200x Diamond, 100k EXP Potion, 100k Gold

Revelry - 200x Diamond, 150k EXP Potion

Stars - 200x Diamond, 300k Gold

MondayGift - 200x Diamond, 100k Gold, 100k EXP Potion

Bravo

EpicDiva

StarRider

hero777

hero888

hero999

WELCOME

WishHero

Supporter

Joyful

SnowGirl

Aurora

Armadon

Apostle

Weekend

Tomes

BeMine

BigGame

Knight

Spectral

Quantum

Spring

WarmGift

ErLang

NewBeast

BestWish

Tiger

XmasGift

Merry

Winner

FinalMonth

Revelation

TopFour

Purity

Beast

Lantern

Delicious

Sakura

goooal

Turkey

Thankyou

SinglesDay

100Draws

LuckyNov

Treats

bottles

darkbeauty

guides

sharewishes

loveweekend

Combatmaster

glowdragon

100Draw

LetsParty

100Draw

GoodLuck

Tournament

Shadow

NewChaos

CoolDown

sharetips

RuinsHunt

Party

Milestone

GreatDay

creators

2ndmonth

MonkeyKing

SecondMonth

funnyname

MidAugust

Lefthander

Difference

NewSkin

onemonth

Family

NewHero

Invite

LadyFury

SundayFun

surprise

thanks

newone

GOchamps

GIFTS

AWESOME

SORICH

SUPERTWINS

HAPPYWEEKEND

ITSFRIDAY

ADVENTURE

YAYYYYY

At the moment, these are all the active codes in the game. Make sure to redeem them before they expire!

How to redeem codes in Heroes of Crown

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen

: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen Step 2 : Select the Redeem Code button

: Select the Redeem Code button Step 3: Type in your code and hit Redeem

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below!

How to get more Heroes of Crown codes

If you want to get more codes, then all you have to do is save this page and check it regularly. We're keeping an eye on all the game's social media accounts and adding here all the newest codes that have been released. Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena