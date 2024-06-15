Heroes of Crown: Legends is a cinematic 3D idle RPG that's out now on iOS and Android

Plenty of launch giveaways to grab

Enjoy automated battles and offline rewards

Gorgeous cinematic cutscenes

Up to 1000 free summons

Ujoy Games has officially launched Heroes of Crown: Legends, inviting everyone to experience a visually stunning idle RPG on mobile. To celebrate the launch, the 3D title is putting up to a thousand free summons up for grabs, and all you have to do is log in every day to get dibs.

In Heroes of Crown: Legends, you can look forward to feasting your eyes on gorgeously animated cinematic cutscenes as well as meticulously designed characters and environments. The idle mechanics let you enjoy progressing through your fantasy adventure without the hardcore grind, where you can collect characters and legendary heroes from a variety of civilisations to build the ultimate squad.

Combat is an automated affair, and with the offline rewards system, you can reap the fruits of your labour even when you're logged off. Plus, if you're feeling a little bit competitive, you can try your hand at the global PvP battles and Elite Tournaments, as well as the Guild Wars to add a social element to your gameplay experience.

If you're keen on ramping up your battle performance, why not take a look at our Heroes of Crown: Legends tier list to figure out which characters to add to your roster? There's a handy reroll guide in there too if you're ever feeling lost.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading the idle RPG on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of its vibes and visuals.