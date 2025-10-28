Hero Seekers is an upcoming fantasy RPG set in a world where no one remembers the good guys

Restore lost history

History was rewritten, and no one remembers the heroes now

Build a squad of five and take part in turn-based battles

Set to launch on Nov 6th

Kemco, the studio behind a long line of old-school RPGs, is opening pre-registration for Hero Seekers, a summoning-based fantasy launching this November on iOS and Android.

If you’ve seen the trailer, you’ll probably recognise that unmistakable Kemco energy straight away - the pixel art that looks like it could’ve come from a lost SNES cartridge, a quiet piano melody running beneath it, and that faint sense that something tragic is waiting just around the corner.

The story begins in a world that’s forgotten its saviours. History has been rewritten, three heroes have vanished, and only Lunette remembers the truth. So, she sets out to summon their lost spirits and stitch together what’s left of the world’s memory. It’s pure JRPG nostalgia - a melancholy quest, timeworn ruins, and a thread of hope that keeps you pushing forward.

Combat sticks to tradition too. You’ll manage a five-hero party through turn-based battles where timing, positioning, and planning actually matter. There’s a touch of modernity with fast-forward options, and escape spells for quick retreats.

But it’s still the kind of deliberate, slow-burn strategy that rewards you for thinking two turns ahead. Between story beats, you’ll also find yourself visiting shops, upgrading gear, and tuning your weapons.

Hero Seekers looks like it wants to make you feel something, not just nostalgia, but that old sense of purpose that JRPGs used to hold close. If you’ve ever missed the quiet sadness of restoring light to a broken world, this one might just speak to you. As would this list of the top JRPGs on iOS if you're a fan.

You can pre-register for Hero Seekers now on Google Play or the App Store, or visit the official site to watch the trailer and take a closer look before launch on November 6th. It’ll be a premium release, priced at $9.99 or your local equivalent.