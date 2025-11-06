Hero Seekers sets you off on a hero-seeking journey across an old-school pixel-art JRPG, out now

Memories are a tricky thing

After Kemco announced the official launch date a week ago, the studio is now bringing Hero Seekers to iOS and Android to task you with, well, seeking heroes. It essentially asks you to imagine a world where heroes have been forgotten, so you'll have to bring the light back and restore peace by balancing the scales a little bit.

The heroes you seek can be formed into a party of five - a delightful little detail that I personally appreciate, especially given how some RPGs only limit your party to three characters. It also offers that old-school JRPG charm with its pixel-art visuals and strategic skill synergies, so based on what's available online, it does seem like it's got that sprawling RPG vibe down pat.

The characters look interesting enough to want to collect, and with each one boasting their own abilities, it'll no doubt be a pretty fun turn-based affair in battle.

You can also move around and explore dungeons, forests, and towns just like the old days. Then, you can collect Memory Stones and build up your roster from the lineup of 24 characters as well. I mean, even the save-the-world narrative is pretty standard - and that's not at all a bad thing.

Of course, Kemco is known for pretty much mastering the art of nostalgia with these pixel-art releases, so I think it's safe to say that if you're a fan of that kind of style, this one likely won't disappoint.

In any case, if you're keen on experiencing that nostalgic charm, Hero Seekers is available for purchase at $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. And if you're still hungering for more of the good ol' days, why not have a look at our list of the best JRPGs on Android to get your fill?