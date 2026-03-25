eBaseball launches its hotly anticipated 2026 season today with more bat-swinging fun than ever

Go for the stands!

eBaseball expands its offering today with the launch of the 2026 season

Totally refreshed data brings all the players and teams up to spec with the current MLB

Not only that, but there's also the launch of the new arcade mode!

With the latest World Baseball Classic having wrapped earlier this month with a stunning upset win to Venezuela, it's likely you've got a taste for swinging the bat now. And wouldn't you know it? Konami are on the ball (hah) with the launch of the 2026 season of eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit!

If you're not already familiar, eBaseball (which recently celebrated its first anniversary) does exactly as it says on the tin and allows you to simulate all the action of the major league on your smartphone. Similar to Konami's other hit sports sim franchise, eFootball, eBaseball focuses on offering a mix of management simulation and on-the-ground action.

The 2026 season of eBaseball sees all the data for players, managers and teams completely refreshed to be consistent with the current MLB season. Meaning you'll be able to follow along with authentic action right in the palm of your hand.

Take me out to the ballgame

If you're planning on jumping into eBaseball for the first time, or just making a return, then now is undoubtedly the time. The Opening Day Free Scout event will let you sign players without cost to build up your squad, while the Pick & Win competition lets you make your selection for which team will make it to the postseason and win in-game rewards based on the result.

Oh, and did I mention the debut of arcade mode? Yes, now the casual fans amongst you can jump into a fast-paced version of eBaseball with tighter controls but all the same high-stakes action you'd expect from the series!

In the meantime, if you find yourself wanting something simpler, more complex or just a little different than what eBaseball has to offer, why not dig into our list of the best sports games on iOS and see what we think is worth a go!