5 new mobile games to try this week - November 6th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Rumble with your favourite Sonic characters
- Get a blast from the past, the idle way
- Find peace in the stillness, or eeriness in the nothingness
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Pools
If you're keen on holding on to the last tendrils of that Halloween spirit, Pools might just be the perfect fix - and it's not because there are horrific monstrosities to strike down or brain-eating zombies to escape from. There is, essentially, nothing here - and that alone is incredibly eerie as it is.
This exploration game will have you roaming empty hallways and pools in silence, and whether or not that's meant to be meditative is entirely up to your imagination. It also claims that "there’s no one watching you here" - but honestly, methinks the lady doth protest too much.
2
Sonic Rumble
From all that unsettling stillness, we move on to something way less unnerving and way more chaotic with Sonic Rumble, a new multiplayer romp through the colourful world of everyone's favourite blue hedgehog. It's still all about the speed here as you join multiplayer battles of up to 32 players, with everyone from Sonic himself to the nefarious Dr. Eggman joining the fray.
Along with the popular characters from the series, the battle royale also features iconic levels like Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, so if you've started to feel like racing with the speedy hedgehog is boring, this proper Rumble might just be the thing that'll get your adrenaline pumping again.
3
MapleStory: Idle RPG
A fan-favourite classic returns with an idle twist in MapleStory: Idle RPG, Nexon's modernised take on an old-school franchise for mobile's on-the-go players. It's got that same beloved feel from the original but with auto-battle features this time around, so if you're eager to get RPG-ing but not-so-eager to get grinding, the auto-growth and idle rewards here should be right up your alley.
Now, there's plenty of customisation to tinker around with too if you're looking to get a tad more hands-on, plus PvP battles to take on to prove your auto-battling prowess. And with the check-in events currently underway, it's worth grabbing as many freebies as you can too!
4
Hero Seekers
It's a bleak and hopeful world when heroes are a limited resource, but thankfully, you can change all that by becoming - as the title suggests, a hero seeker.
This pixel-art adventure tasks you with restoring your world's sense of goodness and justice in a land where heroes have been forgotten. You can form a team of up to five heroes and strategise the best combination of skills for maximum damage, as well as create fantastic synergies to spice up each battle. Plus, it's also got classic turn-based combat and plenty of dungeon-crawling to scratch that JRPG itch.
5
Sword of Justice
With smarter NPCs that interact and respond more dynamically, it's hard not to get fully engaged with the gorgeous world of Sword of Justice. This free-to-play MMORPG puts a particular focus on, well, justice, especially since it aims to forgo any pay-to-win mechanics in favour of resources that can be fully earned via gameplay.
All that comes on top of its rich Eastern fantasy world, stunning visuals, and the absence of fixed paths - suffice it to say it's got true open-world freedom down pat.