Hero Quest: Idle RPG War Games is a new retro-inspired title coming this month

Hero Quest: Idle RPG War Game is a wave defence game mixed with an RPG

It boasts some cutesy visuals and the usual delight of watching numbers rise

And it's coming to iOS and Android this month!

Hero Quest: Idle RPG War Game is a new retro-inspired title coming to iOS and Android this month. Pitting you against hordes of enemies, it combines the idle RPG genre with simple tower defence, as you level up your heroes in order to fight off each wave. It's coming, according to the iOS listing, on March 31st, give or take a few days which might push it into the next month.

While gameplay-wise Hero Quest: Idle RPG War Game - and if that isn't the most 'mobile' title we've ever heard - doesn't seem to be anything standout, the art style does look quite interesting. We always love to see a game that takes on the retro style of previous incarnations. It's a style that's grown increasingly popular, probably because it works so well on a small screen. Although we usually see it done with pixels rather than the cutesy art style here, it's a refreshing chibified take on what's usually a pretty stale aesthetic.

You can check out the trailer for Hero Quest: Idle RPG War Game below!

Already 2024 is shaping up to be a year where we're going to get a lot of new games on mobile. And while the idle genre has seen more than a few games so far, there's always a simple pleasure in watching your heroes fight off hordes of monsters while you sit back and occasionally rework things to optimise your defences.

If you're interested in finding out more about the huge variety of RPGs on mobile you can check out our lists for each platform. We've got the top 25 best RPGs for Android and the top 25 best RPGs for iOS! Whether you're looking for idle, MMO or more we've got you covered.