GrandChase welcomes the Lunar Goddess Bastet to the RPG along with a special check-in event

The new character Bastet will have a special progression event

Up to 300 heroes can be summoned for free

The Job Change Express and Adventure Express events can help you catch up

KOG Games Inc. has announced an exciting new update for GrandChase, letting players welcome a new hero to the fray. In particular, you can look forward to adding Bastet to your lineup, along with some limited-time events to ramp up the festivities for the Lunar Goddess.

In the latest update for GrandChase, you can expect to unravel the tale of this free soul who, while initially shying away from her responsibilities, learns to take up her duty to keep the Evil God locked away in Deia's absence. Will she be able to protect the seal until the other Lunar Goddess makes a comeback?

Curious to see how this new character fares against other heroes? Why not take a look at our tier list to get an idea?

This Ranger Hero offers a handy Ruin attribute that can help you deal damage to your foes, which you can take advantage of in PvP, World Bosses and Adventure Dungeons. You can buff up her stats even more with the Onwards with Bastet event, as well as the Character Story Event.

On the other hand, the Job Change Express and Adventure Express events can let you catch up if you've been lagging behind. Of course, you'll also be able to enjoy a special check-in bonus, plus a special summon event where up to 300 heroes can be summoned.

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading GrandChase on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.