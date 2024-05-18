Fortias Saga: Action Adventure has launched on Android and iOS

Fight the dark forces and save humanity

Adventure RPG with nostalgic art style

Explores a raging war between humanity and the dark forces

Diverse cast of characters and gameplay mechanics to explore

Ondi Technology has just announced the release of their latest title, Fortias Saga: Action Adventure, an immersive journey with an art style that is reminiscent of games from the past. It is currently available on Android and iOS and places you amidst an ongoing conflict between humans and the dark forces.

The game takes place in the titular region called Fortias, a continent steeped in legend. It is set in the 730th year of the Eradel calendar when the war between the human armies and dark forces raged in full force. As a brave hero, you are tasked with rescuing humanity by journeying through diverse worlds and confronting all the monstrous adversaries along the way.

Exclusive prize for newbies in #FortiasSaga

Speed up to join via 2 steps

????Step 1: Download game via

Android:https://t.co/fDXeypQv3l

IOS:https://t.co/1Aw7jmlVoT

????Step 2: Complete 1st day missions and countdown waiting to unlock the next day

Act NOW or REGRET later! pic.twitter.com/g6km9H7njy — Fortias Saga - Action RPG (@FortiasSaga) May 16, 2024

The adventure starts as you traverse various worlds, engaging in intense battles against hordes of creatures. You must collect essential resources like gold, bread, and diamonds to bolster your heroes' strength and strengthen the defences of your buildings. These resources are crucial to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Another cool feature about Fortias Saga is the summon system. Through this mechanic, you can enlist a range of heroes, each with distinctive abilities and strengths, which will be required to fight against powerful bosses. There are over 90 heroes available, offering you enough freedom to create the perfect squad according to your playstyle.

Before you go on, check out these Fortias Saga codes to get a headstart on your journey!

Choosing the right squad will be really important as the world is full of thousands of monsters, elite bosses, and tricky obstacles. There’s a small caveat, though. Getting heroes may be a random process, meaning you’ll have to make-do with what you get at times.

The fate of humanity rests in your hands. Go save the world by downloading Fortias Saga: Action Adventure for free on the App Store and Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.