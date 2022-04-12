Hero Cantare tier list - The best heroes ranked

An updated Hero Cantare tier list

: April 12th, 2022 - re-checked the Hero Cantare tier list

Hero Cantare has an extensive list of heroes available so identifying the best choices might be hard. To make it easier, we have put together this frequently updated Hero Cantare tier list. This tier list consists of all the heroes that are playable and we've also sorted by how they perform in the game at the moment.

It is very common that every RPG game has a long list of heroes to play with and Hero Cantare is no exception. It’s true that Hero Cantare is a fairly unique RPG among its peers as it features some popular webcomics as its story.

Hero Cantare is a popular RPG that rolled out last year in April in association with Webtoons. If you don’t know what Webtoon is then, it is an online portal for popular and famous animated cartoons and comics.

When choosing a hero in this game you must always consider their overall score by assessing multiple attributes. On our Hero Cantare Tier list, we will divide the featured heroes broadly into 5 tiers, S, A, B, C by judging their current stats in the game. These heroes will then be adjusted accordingly if there are any noteworthy updates in-game.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.