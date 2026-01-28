Hero Blasters: Defense offers up fast-paced merge and roguelike action on mobile

Put up your dukes

Hero Blasters: Defense offers up a fast-paced mix of merge and roguelike

Take on the forces of evil with the help of your allies

Duke it out and summon heroes, merging them for legendary combinations

Think you're a born leader? Think you can fight off the hordes of evil? Well, in Hero Blasters: Defense you'll get your chance to prove just that in this hero-summoning tower defense that's out now on iOS and Android!

Hero Blasters: Defense sees you battling to overcome hordes of enemies with a mixture of hero combining and roguelike skills. By making certain merge combinations, you'll be able to deploy legendary heroes with even greater power. Hero Blasters promises a simple but enticing gameplay loop.

I'm particularly intrigued by some of the fast-paced merge mechanics that're promised here. For one, we've got the block puzzle, where you'll be able to summon heroes, with faster solutions resulting in faster summonings. This, combined with other oddities here, helps to make this a pretty well put-together entry for the tower defense genre.

Blast off!

However, if you're like me, Hero Blasters: Defense is a difficult beast to form an opinion on. There's nothing offensively bad or off-putting about it, in fact, it looks like quite an interesting and enjoyable release. But at the same time, I can't help but feel it's something we've seen more than a few times before.

The gameplay is relatively simple, with placing your heroes and letting them fight off hordes of enemies. Basic positioning and tactics are key, yes, but at the end of the day, it's tower defense in its most basic form. And with more interesting indie options such as Countless Army out there, I feel this is one which you'll likely need to be hungry for a new tower defense to warrant playing.

You can also dig into our own curated list of the best tower defense games on Android to see what we've picked out and find out what we think is worth playing.