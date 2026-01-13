Countless Army Mobile Edition lets you be the villain in this tower-defence twist

They are...! Well, a few dozen or so, actually

Countless Army Mobile Edition sees you becoming the villain

Take on tower defence from the other direction and overwhelm your enemies

Upgrade your minions, use magical spells and destroy your enemies

Ah, tower defence. It's simple, straightforward, but ripe for endless twists and turns. No wonder it's especially popular on mobile for helping to while away the hours. But what if you were the invader, rather than the defender? Well, (obviously) that's where Countless Army Mobile Edition comes in.

Adapted from the PC version and arriving on January 29th, according to its App Store page, Countless Army Mobile Edition sees you commanding hordes of monsters to overcome enemy defences. As you can guess, it's a fine balancing act between slowly upgrading your horde, splitting your forces and waiting for a weakpoint to appear that you can exploit.

Of course, at your fingertips, you also have the ability to upgrade your forces with new abilities, as well as make use of magical spells to aid your own horde while hindering enemies. It's not exactly Total War, but there's a surprising amount of strategy and style on display here.

Outnumbered

Countless Army also has that faux-retro style that you've seen in stuff like Kingdom or Sword and Sworcery. While it has the crunchy pixels, there's more detail than you'd find in an authentic retro release. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, and the surprisingly lush colours do make your burning and pillaging quite visually stunning.

Countless Army looks to be quite an interesting new release in my opinion. It's got an interesting twist on an established genre, solid core gameplay concepts and a pleasing visual style. Really, there's not much more you can ask for from an upcoming release on any platform.

Still, there's a while before you can get your hands on it and give it a go for yourself. So if you want to get acquainted with other entries in the genre to hone your skills, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android?