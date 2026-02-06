Hello Kitty Island Adventure kicks off a kind-hearted Valentine's Day event this week

Love is in the air, and bugs

With Valentine's Day right around the corner and everyone (even the singles) getting ready to find or recover love, it shouldn't be surprising that the painfully cosy Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting in on the action. That's right, a new Valentine's Day event has just arrived in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!

Running from now through to February 19th, the Valentine's Day event challenges you to collect both the new Lovebugs scuttling around the island and also gather Chocolate Boxes. The latter contains the event currency Bonbons, which can then be exchanged for a variety of themed goodies such as cosmetics and furniture.

Of course, it's not just Valentine's Day taking place this month! There's also Lunar New Year, which gets a significant showing with the Luck & Lanterns event running through to February 17th (the eve of Chinese New Year), featuring themed items and other goodies for you to grab and celebrate the birth of a New Year!

There's not much else to say here, other than it's interesting to see Hello Kitty Island Adventure be the first this year I've seen to combine their Valentine's and CNY events into a single update. A lot of other games seem to be spreading these events out, which I think isn't necessarily the best idea, since convenience is always important.

With its mix of Sanrio characters and cosy island building, I'm not exactly surprised Hello Kitty Island Adventure has proved to be so popular. And especially since its only presence on mobile is via Apple Arcade, the fact it's proved so popular there as well is very indicative of its quality.

