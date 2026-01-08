Hello Kitty Island Adventure sees the arrival of Moppu in its version 2.12 update

Fortify yourself

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has remained massively impactful

Despite only being available on mobile for Apple Arcade, it's as popular as on other platforms

And version 2.12 is set to continue that trend with a brand-new Sanrio character and even more content

Being only available on Apple Arcade, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Hello Kitty Island Adventure would slip under the radar here. But much like Disney Dreamlight Valley, that exclusivity on mobile hasn't harmed its popularity one bit. And Hello Kitty Island Adventure's 2.12 update, releasing today, is likely to continue that trend.

Sanrio fans will be excited to see the arrival of a brand-new visitor in the form of Marumofubiyori, better known as Moppu. Teased way back at the end of 2025, Moppu's lair is one mysterious new icebound cave to explore with plenty to do therein.

That includes Moppu's own minigame! But even that's only scratching the surface, as you'll also have the option of updating your avatar with the new bear option. Or maybe you'd rather whip up some delicious treats at the Cooking Station? The choice is yours as you decorate with the newly available Moppu Cozy Set and Gamer Set.

Island life

For you fashionistas out there, meanwhile, the most exciting addition in this latest update will be the return of Frosty Fashion Frenzy, which is set to arrive from January 15th to 26th. It'll feature plenty of winter-themed rewards perfect for updating your wardrobe.

Yes, there's a reason Hello Kitty Island Adventure has proven so popular on mobile despite its relatively limited release. To the point that this latest update is available even before players on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation will get their hands on it! If that's not a ringing endorsement of Sanrio's fanbase on mobile, I don't know what is.

Still, if you're kicking yourself and wondering how you can enjoy content like this on mobile, then don't fret. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best games like Stardew Valley to see what options we suggest!