Hello Kitty Island Adventure kicks off spring with new in-game celebration

Spring has sprung

Head back to the Island Adventure with the new Springtime Celebration event

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is also introducing its newest update for Apple Arcade fans

Enjoy plenty of flower power and colourful fun with a spring sneak peek

You know, if you want to know how winter is going over here in the UK, then the fact that I thought (or rather, hoped) it was March already should tell you. Fortunately, for those looking to embrace the springtime sunshine ahead of schedule, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has you covered with their new event starting now!

Running until April 1st, the Springtime Celebration will see you traversing the island that's now bedecked with flowers and greenery. Dashing through flower piles and collecting petals along the way will allow you to unlock a host of themed furniture and clothing to really embody that springtime spirit.

And one of the pluses of Apple Arcade is that Hello Kitty Island Adventure also gets access to the latest update ahead of schedule. Version 2.13, Stretch into Spring, adds a new type of flower to discover, an arrival on the island and additional City Town Figment Puzzles.

Springing out

Yes, while we over here in the UK suffer through literal endless rain, you lucky people will be able to jump onto Hello Kitty Island Adventure and get a sneak peek of spring. And while it may be a little too flower-power for my tastes, I can certainly see plenty of you enjoying the colour and excitement of this new update.

Once again, I'm quite impressed that Apple Arcade fans are getting such a good deal out of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, receiving many updates well ahead of other platforms. While Apple Arcade (like any subscription gaming service) has its pitfalls, it certainly doesn't lack in terms of exclusives.

While Hello Kitty Island Adventure may be the premier life sim for Sanrio fans, for the rest of us, there are other great options, too. Why not dig into our list of the best games like Stardew Valley to see which we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the greats?