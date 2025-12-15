Hello Kitty Island Adventure debuts new holiday update with the coming Lighttime Jubilee

It's beginning to look a lot like Aurora Borealis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure's new holiday update is here

It sees the return of the Lighttime Jubilee and new festive cosmetics and furnishings

Meanwhile, there are hints of a new friend set to debut on the island for the first time

Sanrio has had a pretty good few months for new releases. Be that featuring in Uno! Mobile or debuting a couple of new games all of their own. But over in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the Apple Arcade exclusive, is where you'll find plenty of new content for the holidays!

From December 18th to January 15th, you'll see the return of the Lighttime Jubilee. You'll help out Badtz-maru and Chococat in gathering the necessary bulbs to light up Friendship Island in time for the holidays. And said bulbs can also be traded for a host of new festive furnishings and cosmetics.

Of course, that's not all being added in this update! You'll also be able to customise your character further with the new amphibian body type, explore new Moon-themed gardening adventures and enjoy a host of new fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Hello, you

Hello Kitty is not exactly a grim and gritty exploration of the dichotomy of good and evil, so it's no surprise that Island Adventure is embracing the holidays. But there are already hints of what you can expect going forward as a new character exits hibernation from Icy Peak to make their debut on the island.

Even with it being exclusive to Apple Arcade, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has still shifted over a million copies. And while Hello Kitty may have faded a bit into the background, she and her friends still remain a surprisingly chic symbol of cute but stylish fashion.

Speaking of Apple Arcade, is it worth getting into? Well, we can't answer that question for you. But if you want to judge it for yourself, maybe it's worth taking a dip into our list of all the currently available releases on Apple Arcade to see what you can nab if you decide to dig into the subscription gaming service.