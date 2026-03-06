Hello Kitty Island Adventure kicks off Colorblaze Carnival and International Day of Happiness festivities

Hello, you

Hello Kitty Island Adventure encourages you to cheer up with new events

Colorblaze Carnival and International Day of Happiness offer exciting new rewards

Hop in until March 19th, then jump in on March 20th to experience both

With Friday here, it's time to dig into some major new updates for some of our favourites. And despite the state of, well, everything, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is looking to give you reasons to be happy, hot off the heels of its Springtime Celebrations. Especially with brand new festivities for the Colorblaze Carnival and International Day of Happiness!

The Colorblaze Carnival, running until March 19th, is quite straightforward as you take on Pochacco's Colorblaze Challenge. Simply dash through clouds of coloured smoke fast enough and gather rewards. Just be aware you can only try it once per day! Naturally, rewards include themed cosmetics and furniture to mark the event.

And what about International Happiness Day? Yes, the state of the world may be a bit tumultuous, but you can try to escape that for at least a moment with this new event kicking off in Hello Kitty Island Adventure from March 20th onwards.

Don't worry, be happy

You'll be able to celebrate International Happiness Day with Pompompurin and the Sanrio crew as part of the Happy Haven Days event. They're a bit vague about what this all entails, but they do say that items you pick up will drop sprinkles that can then be used to craft a celebratory cake.

You'll be able to grab exclusive outfit sets and balloons, and even make use of leftover sprinkles once the event wraps. While it may be a bit twee for some, I don't doubt that if you're a Hello Kitty Island Adventure player, you're probably the kind of person who quite enjoys that.

Still, that's not the only significant event coming up during this year. Did you know that it's been a whopping twenty years since Pocket Gamer was started?! Yes, so be sure to check in over on our retrospective piece covering the last two decades of mobile gaming!