Hello Kitty Island Adventures shifts over a million copies while still being free on Apple Arcade

Say hello, kitty

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has pulled in over a million players by purchase alone

On Apple Arcade it boasts a 4.9 rating

The Sanrio spin off is exclusively available on mobile via Apple Arcade

When she first hit stores back in 1975, I doubt many people would've imagined the enormous cultural impact Hello Kitty would have. Least of all, Sanrio and original designer Yuko Shimizu. But now, decades on, the latest evidence of the enduring popularity of Sanrio's mascot is a whopping one million sales of Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Originally released back on January 30th, in just under a year, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has seen multiple updates and expansions. And it's proven to be especially popular on mobile, where it's available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

While there aren't any events or rewards slated for release thanks to this milestone, Apple Arcade is mentioned as a primary point of praise. Mainly due to the positive reception from fans and the large number of players.

Saying Hello

Like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of those releases I feel is not necessarily tied to Apple Arcade because of any performance limitations. In fact, I think most players would eagerly nab it if it ended up on mobile proper. Still, it's quite the coup for Apple Arcade, which has had some really great releases available exclusively on the service over the years.

If you're planning on jumping into it for yourself, there's plenty to dig into, as we can attest with our Hello Kitty Island Adventure recipe guide and our Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts guide. But that depth of content is undoubtedly why fans of Sanrio's most enduring mascot continue to flock to the island in their droves.

