Seven Knights Re:Birth kicks off Lunar New Year Event and introduces Lu Bu as a new character

Two Lu's for the price of one!

Seven Knights Re:Birth is adding a major new hero with the debut of Lu Bu

He arrives alongside the Lunar New Year events and Xiao Qiao

And there's plenty more to sink your teeth into with a new quick-sell feature for unwanted gear

It seems that nowadays, the Seven Knights series is getting quite the boost in popularity. Not least thanks to Netmarble's constant updates to Seven Knights Re:Birth, including today's, which sees them adding in a major new character and events to celebrate the Lunar New Year!

Breaking with tradition (is it a tradition?), we're going to dig into those Lunar New Year events first. Well, there are multiple events set to take place, but the one that Netmarble themselves highlight is that of the Special Lunar New Year Summon Event that'll offer up the Seven Knights of Old.

Outside of that, the normal roster is also getting a major addition with that of Lu Bu, a member of the Four Lords and Legendary Attack-type Hero. He arrives alongside his own special summoning and power-up event, so be sure to check our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list for info on who to pair him with!

Of course, where there's one character drawn from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, another is sure to make an appearance. And Xiao Qiao joins as a Legendary Magic-type hero alongside Lu Bu. Although she won't be complemented by her own summoning or power-up event.

Aside from these major additions, there are new costumes for Evan, Karin and Yui and new settings for selling off unwanted equipment quickly. With Seven Knights Re:Birth also expanding its PC reach with a launch on the Epic Games Store and winning RPG and GOTY at the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards, now is certainly the time to dive in and give it a go!

Looking for more monster-slaying, team-building and adventure-having action on mobile? Well, you could do a lot worse than starting off with our list of the best RPGs on Android for everything from classic fantasy to sci-fi adventure.