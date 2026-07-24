Bullet Survivor pits you against evolving virus bosses in endless battles

At least the boss falls apart before you do

Battle evolving segmented virus bosses

Build different weapon combinations each run

Earn offline rewards between sessions

Someone at Game Hollywood clearly had this one sat in a folder since about 2021, because a game about fighting off an endless virus outbreak would have hit rather differently a few years back. Bullet Survivor arrives now instead, a fast-paced tower defence shooter with roguelike progression bolted on.

You're playing a lone survivor holding the line against wave after wave of infected enemies, auto-shooting your way through with weapons and skills that shift every run. Build one is never quite build two. Sometimes that means a lucky streak of upgrades turns you into something unstoppable, and sometimes you're just hoping the next wave is kinder than the last.

The bosses come with their own personality. Bullet Survivor's virus overlords are segmented, so instead of the usual bullet-sponge stand-off, you're chipping away at them piece by piece as chunks break off and the fight visibly changes shape.

At least that makes encounters feel like they're actually going somewhere instead of just absorbing damage until a bar empties. It also means the last stretch of a boss fight rarely looks like the first.

Between runs there's the standard upgrade loop. Strengthen your weapons, boost your survivor, and unlock new abilities, with offline rewards ticking along so you're not starting from nothing every time you open the app. Nobody's pretending this reinvents the genre. You dip in on a commute, tell yourself five minutes, and somehow forty have gone by, which is really all it needs to do.

A gift code is live for launch too, if you fancy giving your survivor a head start.

Bullet Survivor is out now on Google Play, free to download.

If auto-battling your way through endless waves is your idea of a good time, our list of the best tower defence games on Android has plenty more to dig into.