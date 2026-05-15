Hello Kitty Island Adventure announces new update to celebrate award win

Hello Kitty Island Adventure took home the Webby People's Voice Award

And to celebrate, developer Sunblink has announced their latest update

Jump into Garden Wishes, now available on Apple Arcade

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has, according to fans, done quite well at bringing the ever-popular Sanrio mascots to fans. And their recent honours in the Webby People's Voice Award only seem to reinforce that, as developer Sublink and Sanrio have announced a major new update to celebrate their win.

Dubbed update 2.16 'Garden Wishes', this update has made its debut today on Apple Arcade, ahead of other platforms such as PC and Nintendo Switch! But if you were expecting just flowers and trees, you may find yourself a bit confused by this update.

That's because Garden Wishes is also taking you er- underwater? Yes, through June 18th, you'll be able to go diving for Barnacles in the Under the Sea Celebration and even go hunting for treasure as you explore the newly revamped Rainbow Reef. All while donning new mermaid-themed cosmetics to boot.

Everythings better down where it's wetter

While I wouldn't necessarily agree with the idea that the Webbys are apparently the 'internet's highest honour' (as the New York Times is cited as saying), it's certainly a neat little win for the folks at Sunblink and Sanrio.

Of course, it still makes the new update just as confusing. Not necessarily bad, just baffling. What does the sea have to do with gardens? Is this a 'fruit de la mer' sort of situation? Or maybe they're just pairing up both the new garden-focused content with the sea-based stuff because it's there. Either way, there's a huge amount of new content for you to dig into in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!

Meanwhile, if you want to see what other cosy life sims there are on mobile, then you'll be glad to know that we've ranked the best mobile games like Stardew Valley. So come see which we think stands shoulder-to-shoulder with an icon of the genre!