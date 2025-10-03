Hello Kitty Island Adventure sees the return of the Spooky Celebration

Are cats creepy?

Hello Kitty Island Adventure sees the return of a Spooky Celebration

Not only that, but there's Fall Fashion to enjoy with daily rewards

And players on Apple Arcade can now get their mitts on the latest major update

As we head full-throttle into October, it shouldn't be surprising that we're seeing so many hit releases embrace Halloween wholeheartedly. But I think the least we were expecting was that Hello Kitty Island Adventure, of all things, would go for it! Yet that's exactly what's happening with the return of the Spooky Celebration.

Starting today, it sees Kuromi taking centre-stage as Queen of Halloween. You'll help Kuromi teach My Melody how to be just the slightest bit scary as you trick and treat around Friendship Island.

Meanwhile, this update is also joined by the return of the Fall Fashion Frenzy! Available only until October 5th, you'll be able to earn daily rewards of returning outfits fit for the fall season. But that's still not all, because where else is spookier than an isolated island if not an empty city?

City hunter

Well, okay, that may be overemphasising the Halloween connection just a tad. Especially since the new City Splendor update is only tangentially focused on the city itself. You'll be showing off more of Friendship Island to Usahana in this update, taking her on a tour of the Spooky Swamp, setting up a rock-a-doodling (their words, not mine) party, and even debuting a brand-new mermaid look for her too.

You'll also have more features to enjoy, such as Retsuko's co-worker Kabae arriving as a new visitor. She's one with an ear for gossip, so keep your ears peeled. You'll also be continuing the saga of Badtz-maru and the uncatchable catch and finding a flower that grows in only a single region.

