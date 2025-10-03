Marvel Snap summons the undead hordes for new tie-in season to Marvel Zombies

Braaains!

Marvel Zombies takes centre stage in the new Marvel Snap season

There are new undead-themed versions of Marvel characters to collect

And a brand-new keyword to let you bury the world beneath a tide of zombies!

For better or for worse, Marvel Zombies is set to soon grace the screens of Disney+ subscribers. And while you may roll your eyes at the MCU plumbing the back-issues of Marvel Comics for more ideas, it does mean one good thing. That's another new tie-in season for Marvel Snap as the undead hordes arrive!

This time around, it's not just new cards either, as a whole new keyword debuts with the introduction of new undead-themed cards. The Horde keyword means that certain cards you play will slowly contribute to the growth of a single horde card in certain locations.

In effect, this means as you play more of your undead and corrupted Marvel heroes, they'll slowly overtake the board in suitably atrocious fashion. As for specific zeds, you'll want to keep an eye out for the Zombie Scarlet Witch in the Undead Horde season pass and Headpool in the Super Premium pass (and Seasonal Series 5 packs).

Of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel Snap update without the addition of new iconic locations for you to duke it out in. And both The Deadlands (the zombies' home on Battleworld) and the Survivor Camp will tie in to the new horde keyword and undead cards on offer.

And even if zombies simply aren't your thing, it's well worth checking in on some of the limited-time modes making a return, with Showdown debuting from October 15th to 22nd and Grand Arena making a grand return from the 27th to November 3rd.

