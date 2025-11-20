Islanders: Mobile is available now, bringing calm and cool city building fun to mobile

Island life

Islanders: Mobile brings minimalist city building to mobile

Construct beautiful metropolises on small islands

Build synergistic arrangements in this simple but cerebral citybuilder

With Anno once more making waves, the city builder has never been more prominent in the gaming consciousness. But what if you don't want the constant pressure of having to keep your metropolis in check? Well, that's where the relaxed but still challenging gameplay of Islanders: Mobile comes into the picture!

Islanders: Mobile strips the city building back to its bare essentials by offering a simple challenge, now available to buy on mobile. From a limited inventory of initial buildings, you have to synergise your placements in order to score points, taking advantage of the geographic layout of each island.

Simple to learn, hard to master is the name of the game here. Well, it's actually Islanders: Mobile, but I digress. And if you prefer just studying your creations from afar, then you won't be disappointed by the graphics of Islanders: Mobile with its low-poly but colourful cityscapes.

On the beach

Even better, Islanders: Mobile boasts entirely rebuilt touch controls for mobile, alongside Game Center and Google Play integration to ensure that you can enjoy the thrill of slowly accruing those sweet, sweet achievements. Really, there's nothing much to be said about Islanders: Mobile that it doesn't already express by itself.

In that way, Islanders: Mobile is a great fit for mobile itself. I can name a few in the same sort of genre (Kingdoms & Castles, for example) on other platforms, but mobile is where something like this can thrive by dialling back all the often intense juggling of resources and analytics in favour of something that gets down to the nitty-gritty of why people love city builders.

