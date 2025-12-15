Disney Speedstorm sees Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde of Zootopia arrive on the track

Gentleanimals, start your engines

Disney Speedstorm is set to introduce characters from the hit film Zootopia

Not only that, but mid-season will see racers Yzma and Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove

Finally, keep an eye out for new vault additions and a speedrunning challenge

With Christmas upon us, those of you with kids are likely dreading the inevitable Disney marathons. Whether it's Sky Movies, Disney Plus or good old-fashioned DVDs and Blu-rays. So maybe you'd be better off getting the tots over on a copy of Disney Speedstorm for their latest Christmas update called Partners in Paws on December 18th?

That's because Speedstorm's latest update is here, with the debut of none other than Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from Zootopia. Nick's skill allows him to litter the ground with popsicles to increase opponents' nitro consumption, while Judy can switch on the flashing lights to get a speed boost after opponents pass her.

But believe it or not, they're not the only racers arriving. And it seems fitting to mention Flash the sloth last. Love 'em or hate 'em, the famously slow-paced character takes it nice and easy, with their skill allowing them to slow down but avoid being stunned by other racers in the process, as well as bring them to a crawl.

Speed fiend

That's not all, of course. You'll find many members of the Zootopia cast making their debut as crew members, including Gideon Grey, Gazelle and Mr Big. But for those readers who grew up during that age of Disney cult classics, like myself, it's the addition of another two racers to keep an eye out for. And be sure to check our Disney Speedstorm tier list for any additions.

Yes, mid-season, we'll have Kuzco and Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove making their debut alongside new crew members. And that's without mentioning new Supercharged Racers, Vault additions and more, as well as the first speedrunning event running from December 19th to 27th for you competitive racers out there.

And if you're looking for other new additions to your lineup this Christmas, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far)!