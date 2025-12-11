Uno! Mobile welcomes Hello Kitty and friends to the wild world of card battling for Christmas

Cat fur on the cards

Dive into the world of Hello Kitty with the new Uno Mobile collab

Grab a themed deck of Sanrio characters and other goodies

Check out new minigames and daily rewards for the holidays

I'm not sure if it's the season or just a coincidence, but it seems as if Sanrio has been gracing my desk a lot more often these past few months. And it's not set to slow down anytime soon, as the Uno Mobile fans amongst you will soon be able to see Hello Kitty and friends make an appearance!

Running from December 11th until February 8th, you'll be able to jump into the new Card Collection event to unlock themed cards based on Hello Kitty and other Sanrio mascots. The characters will also feature in the menus and loading screens, alongside some fittingly festive decorations.

You'll also be able to keep building on your collection with the addition of Everyday With Friends-themed cards, as well as a suite of minigames, daily rewards and other goodies throughout the holiday season.

Make friends

I mean, it's not hard to see where the reasoning for this collab comes from. Uno Mobile has caught the attention of a wide audience who enjoy both the simplicity of Uno and the intense competition, and given it's perfecty for families, you'd expect a good chunk to like the adorable and inoffensive Sanrio cast. No doubt plenty do, even if it can be a bit too twee for some.

And with goodies such as avatar frames, emojis and two limited-edition decks to nab, I think it's safe to say that even if you're not a Hello Kitty enthusiast, there's still plenty of great stuff to grab in this new Uno Mobile collaboration!

If you're looking to try out some of the other card-battling releases on mobile, then you'll be glad to know that there's a whole host to play. Just dig into our list of the best card battlers for iOS to try out some of the other great releases that are out there!