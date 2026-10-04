Heir of Light Eclipse codes for free gifts (October 2026)

Heir of Light Eclipse is an entertaining RPG by Com2uS Holdings Corporation, and it can keep you engaged for hours. To make things easier, you can get free rewards in the game by using the codes developers have occasionally released. These Heir of Light Eclipse codes can provide you with a wide range of items, including the currencies Karat and Gold. This can be beneficial in the long run as it makes progress that little bit easier.

As you know, we are always busy adding new codes and writing similar articles. You'll be happy to know that we also have UNO gift codes, codes for Watcher of Realms that are being updated every week, and for fans of fighting games, we have Street Fighter Duel codes.

Working codes for Heir of Light Eclipse

HAPPY2NDBD - Karat x10,000 + Rune Stone x10,000 + Ampoule of Chaos x1,000 + Void Star Shard x1,000 + Fairy’s Essence x200 + Idunn’s Mana Stone x20 + Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T4) x2

Karat x10,000 + Rune Stone x10,000 + Ampoule of Chaos x1,000 + Void Star Shard x1,000 + Fairy’s Essence x200 + Idunn’s Mana Stone x20 + Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T4) x2 ECLIPSEGIFT25 - Transcendence Stone x400 + Summon Shard (Morning Star, Dark Blood) x60 + Karat x6,000 + Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T4) x8 + Goddess’s Gift (M) x30 (expires 30th September)

Transcendence Stone x400 + Summon Shard (Morning Star, Dark Blood) x60 + Karat x6,000 + Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T4) x8 + Goddess’s Gift (M) x30 (expires 30th September) 15HAPPYBDAY - Summon Stone Chest x150 + Karat x15,000 (expires 31st December)

- Summon Stone Chest x150 + Karat x15,000 (expires 31st December) TODAY1031 - Special Summon Stone Chest x100

- Special Summon Stone Chest x100 remember1025 - Special Summon Stone Chest x25

- Special Summon Stone Chest x25 specialday - Summon Stone Chest x50

Heir of Light Eclipse codes provide you with a pathway to earn items without putting in any effort. Well, beyond typing them in anyway. You can simply redeem them and receive the freebies directly into your in-game account. The following are the game’s working codes:

You can follow the developers on their social media handles to stay up-to-date with the release of newer codes.

Expired codes

ECLIPSEHAPPY2026 - Karat x15,000 + Transcendence Stone x5,000 + Time Star Shard x1,000 + Ampoule of Brilliance x1,000 + Premium Gem x100 + Transcendent Servant Summon Shard Select Chest x60 + Goddess’s Gift Chest (XL) x40 + Summon Stone Chest x20 + Reward Select Chest x2 (expires June 30th)

HLEANNIV5 - Guiding Light x20 (begins March 10th, expires March 10th)

HLEANNIV4 - Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T4) x1 (expires March 09)

mega2025 - Summon Stone Chest x100 (expires 31st December)

Fortune2025 - Summon Stone Chest x30, Special Summon Stone Chest x30 (expires 31st December)

HLEANNIV3 - Gear Awakening Stone x30

HLEANNIV2 - Ampoule of Brilliance x100

HLEANNIV1 - Legendary Fairy's Essence x10

NOMdday1 - Guiding Light x10 (expires Ferbuary 28th)

NOMdday2 - Karat x3,000 (expires February 28th)

NOMdday3 - Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1-T4) x1 (expires February 28th)

NOMdday4 - Legendary Fairy’s Essence x10 (expires February 28th)

NOMdday5 - Special Summon Stone Chest x20 (expires February 28th)

NOMdday6 - Gear Awakening Stone x30 (expires February 28th)

NOMdday7 - Summon Stone Chest x30 (expires February 28th)

LUCKYBAG1 - Lucky Dip between two rewards (expires February 28th) (*)

LUCKYBAG2 - Lucky Dip between two rewards (expires February 28th) (*)

LUCKYBAG3 - Lucky Dip between two rewards (expires February 28th) (*)

* Can only use one of these three, the other two will become unusable

MILESTONE1ST (Valid l December 31)

MILESTONE2ND (Valid l December 31)

MILESTONE3RD (Valid l December 31)

(Valid l December 31) WELCOMEGIFT – 30 Summon Stone Chest (Valid l December 31)

GETSERVANT– 30 Summon Stone Chest (Valid l December 31)

GRANDLAUNCH – 20 Summon Stone Chest and Special Summon Stone Chest (Valid l December 31, 2024)

XmasGift3

sorry1217 - Guiding Light X10 (Valid l December 24)

Guiding Light X10 (Valid l December 24) XMAS1209 - Expires December 10th

XMAS1205

XMAS1206

XMAS1207

XMAS1208

Special1114 - Special Summon Stone Chest x11, Gear Awakening Stone x40 (expires November 30th)

Special Summon Stone Chest x11, Gear Awakening Stone x40 (expires November 30th) sorry1112 - Guiding Light x10 + Gear Awakening Stone x50 (expires November 18th)

Guiding Light x10 + Gear Awakening Stone x50 (expires November 18th) 1STREPOST - Summon Stone Chest x30 (Expires 30th September)

1STUPDATE - Summon Stone Chest x300 + Goddess’s Gift (XL) x30 (expires October 31)

1STPARTY - Morning Star/Dark Blood Summon Shard Select Chest x60 + Gear Upgrade Material Box (T4) x1 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN1 - 10 Guiding Light (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN2 - Gear Upgrade Material Box (T1 - T3) x1 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN3 - Summon Shard (Epic) x300 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN4 - Special Summon Stone Chest x20 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN5 - Advanced Refinding Stone x20 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN6 - Goddess's Gift (M) x10 (expires October 31)

COUNTDOWN7 - Summon Stone Chest x50 (expires October 31)

Support813 - Summon Stone Chest x20, Goddess’s Gift (XL) x2, and Refining Stone x2000 (Valid l September 30)

Light815 - Summon Stone Chest x80, Special Summon Stone Chest x10, and Advanced Refining Stone x5 (Valid l September 30)

WELCOME09 - Summon Stone Chest x50 (Expires 14th October)

Summon Stone Chest x50 (Expires 14th October) surprise724 (Valid l July 31)

ELsummer (Valid l July 31)

surprise530 (Valid l June 8)

Eclipse0508 (Valid l May 31)

Eclipse0505 (Valid l May 31)

Eclipse0501 (Valid l May 31)

JEOL0401 - Summon Stone x30, Karat x3,000, or Refining Stone x1,000 (Valid l April 30)

surprise419 - Special Summon Stone Chest x10 + Goddess’s Gift (M) x10 (Valid l April 25)

Eclipse313 (Valid l March 31)

Pushgift05 (Valid l March 31)

Special313 (Valid l March 31)

Launch05 (Valid l March 31)

Today313 (Valid l March 31)

ELCOLLABO (Valid l March 30)

EVERYDAYEL

WELCOME24

valentine214

HLEL0123 - Summon Stone Chest x10 + Goddess’s Gift (M) x5 (Valid l February 4)

SHOWOFFGIFT (Valid l January 11)

HAPPY1225 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 31)

last1222

GAME1121 - Summon Stone Chest x10

everyday100 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 19)

come1222 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 19)

shine100 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 18)

wait1222 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 17)

giftbox100 - Guiding Light x10 (Expires December 16)

dday1222 - Special Summon Stone Chest and Goddess’s Gift (M) x3 (Expires December 15)

countdown100 - Karat x1000 and Stack of Aran Glyphs (M) x3 (Expires December 14)

ELThanks100 - Karat x1000 and Stack of Aran Glyphs (M) x3 (Expires December 13)

100ELgift - Karat x1000 and Goddess’s Gift (M) x3 (Expires December 12)

ELopen100

100happy

ELHAPPY12 - Summon Stone Chest x10 (Expires December 10)

RANKEDNO1SS3 (Valid l November 29)

SWEETTREAT - Summon Shard (Rare) x500

HLEL1101 - Karat x1,500

HLEL1020

MILESTONE10KE

HLEGIDS1309

ICHKVCHICK

ITHECODEX9

JAMESINDYS

OGCONTENT8

ENAKLASG4M

PLOCKONST8

FACIDAQUA3

IGUFUNNAR1

COMMUNITY1000

COMMUNITY3000

HOLANDAB10 – 120 Karat, 50k Gold and 20 Summon Shard (Rare)

CHAICHAT1Q – 120 Karat, 50k Gold and 20 Summon Shard (Rare)

HLGSTUDIOF – 120 Karat, 50k Gold and 20 Summon Shard (Rare)

LNONATAKN4 – 120 Karat, 50k Gold and 20 Summon Shard (Rare)

TMHEENOIG7 – 120 Karat, 50k Gold, and 20 Summon Shard (Rare)

GBAVICPLY1 – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

HPRIMKUNG5 – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

SHBLUJOVAH – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

SAHEHOTVHL – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

NECRMELPHM – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

MHEEGAMERL – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

SPOOKYTVHL – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

HLAUAWSOME – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

FPGPONGPIT – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

HLUCKFAST1 – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

LTHEYOYSO2 – 120 Karat, 20 Summon Shard (Rare), and 50k Gold

OTHERNUALAST – 500 Karat

MUCHK3oo – 300 Karat

YOUNSJ11 – Pack of Nuu Crystals (S)

VERYK3K1 – 300 Karat

LOVEGSN10 – 100k Gold

MUCHAGSL – Tome of Aran Glyphs (S)

YOUSS6M60 – 60 Summon Shard (Rare)

HELLOK3A – 300 Karat

HEIRSK3C – 300 Karat

HLEL1111 - Special Summon Stone Chest x10 (Expires November 19)

LIGHTGIFT10 - Summon Stone Chest x10 (Expires November 15)

Halloween1031 (Valid l November 5)

WELCOME2500 (Valid l November 2)

UFOUNDIT (Valid l November 1)

Community5000 (Valid l November 5)

PVRTGIFT (Valid l October 29)

CelebrationEL (Valid l October 31)

IDEALTYPE8 (Valid l October 31)

EYES1004 (Valid l October 15)

LAUNCH0913 – 100k Gold

IDEALTYPE16 – 100k Gold

ECLIPSEGM – 3 Goddess’ Gift (M)

OTHERNUA1 – 300 Karat

EMOJISPHINX – 500 Karat

SUPPORT1ST – 5 Pack of Nuu Crystals (S)

EMOJINUA – 500 Karat

THANKS100RT – 300 Summon Shard (Rare)

WEAGSD13 – Tome of Aran Glyphs (S)

WELCOMENSB – Pack of Nuu Crystals (S)

SORRYnTHANKS

How to use Heir of Light Eclipse codes

To redeem any of the Heir Light Eclipse codes from above, simply follow the steps below:

Step 1: Start the game and open your profile section. Then tap the option in the top right corner to access the section.

Start the game and open your profile section. Then tap the option in the top right corner to access the section. Step 2: Press the Account option and tap the Redeem Coupon button. A dialogue box where you can enter the codes will appear.

Press the Account option and tap the Redeem Coupon button. A dialogue box where you can enter the codes will appear. Step 3: Paste one of the Heir of Light Eclipse codes into the box and hit the Enter button.

The rewards are sent directly to the mailbox when successfully redeemed.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Shaun Walton.