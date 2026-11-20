Bleach: Soul Resonance is celebrating a year since launch with a brand-new SSR character

Full Hollowfication Ichigo joins the cast on November 25th

Meanwhile, there are plenty of login rewards, character rerun banners and more to come in December

With Bleach having finally wrapped airing, perhaps permanently, with the conclusion of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, I wouldn't blame you for feeling a big ol' shonen-shaped hole in your heart. Fortunately, if you're on mobile, there's plenty of stuff to help fill the gap, especially in Bleach: Soul Resonance's massive first anniversary celebration!

Even if you are feeling a little blue, it can't be worse than for the starring addition in this update, Full Hollowfication Ichigo. Yes, the latest SSR will be joining the roster on November 25th, as a Slash-type character, and a great nod back to a fan-favourite period of the anime and manga.

Resonate

Perceptive fans (like you, naturally) will recognise this version of Ichigo from the Arrancar and Visored arcs of the show, and he's set to be a powerful addition to your lineup. But it's not just a new version of Ichigo joining the lineup in Bleach: Soul Resonance you can look forward to. Starting November 20th, there'll also be a special rerun banner, featuring all limited-time SSR characters making a return.

On top of that, you'll find special anniversary rewards to claim, such as an avatar frame and various in-game resources. All this on top of an anniversary check-in event, Black Friday deals and a whole lot more!

You'll want to keep your eyes peeled this December too, as Bleach: Soul Resonance promises even more excitement, including a new season that's being kept under wraps, and even more check-in rewards for you to collect.

Big news, for sure! But I bet you don't even need me to tell you what the biggest news of the past week has been. And if open-world crime sims are something you enjoy, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like GTA VI that you can play right now?