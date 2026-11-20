Cell to Singularity is expanding its journey of humankind with a brand-new update

The Future expansion introduces more choices around space travel, AI and beyond

It's produced in collaboration with real experts and features all-new music and mechanics

There's an odd fascination amongst developers for trying to simulate the progression of humanity. Surviving Mars, Alpha Centauri and, of course, Civilization. But in Cell to Singularity, developer Computer Lunch has been working towards a simulation of everything, with the latest major step being their Future update.

Cell to Singularity is, essentially, exactly what it says on the tin. Your goal is to explore and guide a simulation of an entire human civilisation, starting from simple single-celled organisms all the way up to the space-faring apes we all know and love. And the Future expansion, naturally, takes you into the speculative future of space travel and beyond.

Fuuuuture!

In their development of the update, Computer Lunch would work closely alongside Isaac Arthur, a member of the National Space Society, on many of the speculative elements you'll find newly introduced to Cell and Singularity.

That includes elements ranging from space tourism to artificial general intelligence and beyond. All of which it's up to you to guide in different directions, seeing humanity change and grow as they go beyond orbit and away to the moon and beyond, establishing a permanent presence away from the planet.

The Future expansion doesn't only introduce grand-scale changes like this, but also more tweaks to fundamental progression. You'll have access to the new Prediction Matrix to boost your progress, as well as a revamped Mission System and more. All this, and more music too! The Future, it seems, has never looked brighter for fans of Cell to Singularity.

But if you'd prefer your strategy a little more grounded, without the pressure of guiding humanity from cradle to space, then we've got more options for you. Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our choice picks!