Mixcity Swap is an upcoming card battler that posits itself as the 'anti gacha'

Make use of a small roster of nine cards, knowing when to swap in characters

Engage in sports-themed card battlers with fast-paced 10 minute matches

Whenever I mention that I write about mobile gaming, the inevitable first response from laymen and industry people alike is, 'Well, that's all just gacha, right?' And on the one hand, they're not necessarily right, but not wrong either. The random draw system is so pervasive that even many developers pit themselves against it, like with the upcoming Mixcity Swap.

Positioning itself as the anti-gacha, Mixcity Swap is an upcoming sports-themed card battler by Atypique Studio, releasing in 2027 for iOS and Android, that sees you taking on fast-paced, 10-minute matches. With only nine cards on the roster, the gameplay revolves around swapping in and out your athletes across different modes, doing so at the right interval as they activate their individual effects.

No gacha, no problem

I admit, I thought the other shoe was about to drop reading about Mixcity Swap, and that the inevitable inclusion of blockchain or AI would crop up. But it seems as though Atypique really do want to remove the constant legwork out of building a deck and instead refocus on the game itself.

In that way, I think positing it as anti gacha is a bit of a misnomer. At its core, Mixcity Swap looks to be an exciting standalone card game, and one that doesn't really need to pit itself against such a widely reviled mechanic to be successful.

But, I'll certainly be interested to see how Atypique plans to grow this game in future. We've got plenty of small-scale card battlers that avoid gacha, but a long-term live-service type release may be a very different beast to keep loyal to that ideal.

Still, if you find yourself wanting more card-battling action on mobile, then you're not without plenty of options to try. Just take a look at our list of the best card battlers on iOS, and you'll find some choice picks you can play right now!