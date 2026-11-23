My Little Pony returns to the world of Heartopia in their latest collaboration

Returning content includes the Mane Six-themed outfits

Not to mention new looks inspired by Princesses Luna & Celestia

Heartopia kicked off its entry into the life sim genre in grand fashion back when it launched, including a high-profile collab featuring none other than My Little Pony. Now, developer XD Games are returning to that well, with the launch of phase two of their My Little Pony collaboration starting today!

Running until December 27th, the new MLP x Heartopia collab sees you once more working to safeguard the Tree of Harmony, this time against the vicious Windgos. Not only that, but it also sees the introduction of new outfits and furniture, as well as returning content from the first phase of the collaboration.

Ponying up the cash

Fans of Princess Celestia and Princess Luna will be in for a treat with this collaboration, as it features two new outfits inspired by the fan-favourite characters. Not to mention two new vehicles to boot, so you can race around the event-themed town in style.

Speaking of racing, you might want to get your running shoes on because the Cloud Gallop activity sees new MPL-themed parkour courses arrive in Heartopia, with plenty of exciting rewards on offer if you manage to complete them, ranging from recipes to a brand-new pet bed.

And of course, as mentioned above, this collaboration also sees the return of phase one content, such as the Mane Six outfits themed after the main characters of the series. All this and even more scenery to explore themed after My Little Pony. Not bad even if you're not a fan of the series!

It's all so bloody nice that it makes you sick, doesn't it? Well, maybe not. But if saccharine and sweet isn't your bag, then don't worry. We've got something a lot darker over on our regular feature Ahead of the Game, as Catherine digs into grimdark dungeon crawler Sol Cesto.