Heartopia lets you dress up as My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromo in their Sanrio collab

Heartopia is launching another cute collab, this time with Sanrio

Three characters are represented by exclusive outfits: My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi

Not only that, you can grab furniture, vehicles and other cosmetics inspired by the series

Right out of the gate, Heartopia had a major collab with the hit franchise My Little Pony, and it doesn't look set to ease off either! That's because none other than the mascot franchise Sanrio will be the latest to arrive in the world of Heartopia, complete with cosmetics themed after your favourite characters.

Now, unfortunately, that doesn't include the most famous Sanrio character, Hello Kitty, but there are plenty of other exciting names. My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi will all have outfits available for you to grab, featuring some rather neat designs. Of course, that's far from all you're getting.

Vroom vroom

Alongside these outfits, you'll also be able to grab new Sanrio character-themed vehicles, one for each of the mascots featured in this collab. Not only that, but by checking out the Sanrio Characters' Rainbow Cottage, you can grab new furniture sets based on each character to decorate your in-game home with.

And it still doesn't stop! Keep your eyes peeled for the Sanrio gacha machine, featuring decorative items and figurines, not to mention stickers and some resources, too. You can even grab your own backpack themed after the characters to complement your choice of outfit.

With the collaboration running until August 23rd, you've got plenty of time to jump in and give the Sanrio x Heartopia collab a go. No doubt, given the focus of Heartopia on cosiness and cuteness, there'll be plenty of you already chomping at the bit to get your hands on this cute collab!

But don't ignore all the other great games that're making their mark on mobile this week! You can check them out by digging through our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, where we've collated some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days for you to play.