Heartopia adds Hide & Seek and Parkour Party modes in latest update

Heartopia is releasing two exciting new multiplayer modes

Hide & Seek is essentially prop hunt, pitting one side against the other to hide in plain sight

Parkour Party, meanwhile, offers exciting obstacle courses where you climb the leaderboard

With Heartopia's recent launch, it seems to be looking to establish itself as one of the premier social gaming options on mobile. And with that comes a constant influx of new and interesting content, especially the addition of the new multiplayer Hide & Seek and Parkour Party modes today!

Now, despite being called Hide & Seek, the first of these new modes is, in fact, prop hunt. If you're not familiar, this is a mode common to many first-person shooters, where one team attempts to find the other. The twist being that the hiding team can turn into any number of props around the map, hiding in plain sight by blending into the level design.

It's an odd distinction, yes, but it doesn't make Hide & Seek any less interesting as one team plays the Mysterious Grimkin, and the other the Investigative Journalists trying to find them. Parkour party, meanwhile, challenges you to build and race across your own obstacle courses, aiming to hit the top of the leaderboard.

Run for it!

The two new modes also come with tweaks to the overall multiplayer experience. The Party Festival event system lets you join public parties outside your own town, while you can now head to other towns as a visitor even if they're currently full. That means you can check out what other players are up to even more easily.

All these additions make perfect sense when you remember Heartopia is competing with other, similar games such as Play Together. And one of their big selling points is these exciting multiplayer modes. So, for Heartopia fans, I'm sure there'll be plenty more of them on the way.

Planning on jumping in and giving Heartopia a go after this news? Well then be sure to check out our Heartopia codes list for a comprehensive list of available promo gifts and other goodies that