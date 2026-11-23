The sun will come out tomorrow…maybe

Discover all kinds of unholy creatures in the dark dungeons

Roguelike runs with randomised levels

Unlock more unwilling heroes as you go along

It's all about descending into the darkness and discovering what lies in its depths in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

The idea of descending into the depths of the unknown is already terrifying as it is, but in Sol Cesto, you're doing so because the sun has mysteriously disappeared - and all manner of unholy creatures have taken over because of it.

I've always been a fan of roguelikes, so the genre alone already scores points in my book. But I suppose what makes Sol Cesto even more interesting are the visuals - in some ways, it reminds me of this Burton-esque puzzler, Jars, with its creepy-but-cute charm.

Now, there's absolutely nothing cute about the monsters in the dungeons here, but it's still pretty compelling to dive into the depths to take them on. The randomised elements come in grids and stages, where you can use rewards you earn to, as you might expect, strengthen your hero when you head back up to the surface after inevitably perishing.

You unlock more heroes as you go along too, with each one offering their own sets of skills depending on your play style.

The haunting music adds to the atmosphere, so if you're looking for horror-adjacent roguelike runs before rushing into December, this might just do the trick.

So, how do you play Sol Cesto?

It's currently got that "early access" tag on Google Play, but I'm curious as to what else Snapbreak is cooking up behind the scenes before this is officially launched. It's all pretty hush-hush at the moment, though, so if you want to get your hands on Sol Cesto before it's actually announced, now's your chance!