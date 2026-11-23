Arknights: Endfield is introducing a real trip of an update with Meeting You in the World o'Shrooms

A new fungal outbreak outside Wuling sees a cultish group arise around it

You'll meet new operator Kay and get into some truly trippy shenanigans

I wouldn't really call Arknights: Endfield an envelope-pusher of a game, as it mainly plays to the same tried-and-true tropes we associate with anime-inspired ARPGs. But it seems the folks at Gryphline have read my mind, and now have their kookiest update yet about to land with the launch of Meeting You in the World o'Shrooms.

Landing November 25th, World o'Shrooms looks to be a refreshing change of pace from what Arknights: Endfield has been doing previously. In this storyline, an abandoned dam outside the city of Wuling is now playing host to a cult of mushroom worshippers and an outbreak of giant, psychoactive fungi.

What a trip

Well, Gryphline have stated this is meant to be a more lighthearted update, but I don't think anyone was expecting an outright 'mushroom samba' type episode. But that's exactly what World o'Shrooms is going for. You'll meet one of the new operators, Kay, in the process of the investigation, as well as exploring the Old Dam, a major new area added in the update.

Meanwhile, later on in the update, the second new operator, Mimino, will be made available for free during the Workers' Guards: Roll Call event. And, adding to the rather strange, whimsical nature of the update, you might hear new music by Ori composer Gareth Coker added to the soundtrack!

As kooky as it may be, the chance to trip on mushrooms and once more save Talos-II as the Endministrator is undoubtedly a great way to spend November 25th, whether you're a longtime player or just starting out!

Arknights: Endfield is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most impressive ARPGs to launch recently. But it's got a lot of competition to stay on top; just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and you'll see exactly what I mean!