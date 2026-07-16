5 new mobile games to try this week - July 16th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Evolve cute creatures you scan from physical collectibles
- Run your own indie bookshop by the sea
- Rescue your sister from a haunted mansion that changes every time
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
War Legends
Anyone who tells you a true real-time strategy game on mobile isn't possible obviously hasn't seen War Legends just yet, as this RTS really does seem like a proper tribute to the genre. Sure, it's taking inspiration from a very popular Blizzard franchise in the same genre, but that doesn't mean it's not worth a go!
Far from it, in fact, as you'll get to micromanage your troops and unleash your inner tactician with all kinds of units and structures with each campaign mission. You can even craft custom PvP matches with up to six players online to see if you can one-up your friends in ultimate combat!
2
Digimon Up
Pokemon might be celebrating its 30th year, but why should Pikachu have all the fun? Digimon Up certainly begs to differ, as the new idle RPG lets you collect, grow, and evolve your Digimon and, as you might expect, set them to battle with AFK mechanics.
Given the genre, it might not be as hands-on and involved as you might want, but it's a fuss-free alternative for busy bees who don't want to get into the daily grind. And speaking of going hands-on, perhaps our deputy editor Stephen's experience with Digimon Up might give you a better idea of how it all plays out?
3
Sakumon
Speaking of cute creatures, Sakumon offers a cosy twist to the genre by mixing a bit of a throwback in there too - in particular, the toys-to-life phenomenon that was popular in the mid-2000s. You'll scan physical collectibles into the game, then build your world and customise your island with your lovely Sakumon.
You'll get to interact with other collectors in the digital world too, and as you raise your Sakumon, you'll expand your collection across an Animal Crossing-esque adventure (and with a little bit of Pokemon thrown in for good measure!).
4
Tiny Bookshop
While life sims always seem to favour the idyllic farm life over anything else, Tiny Bookshop lets you open your own - as you might have guessed - bookshop by the sea instead, and honestly, that simply sounds way more appealing to me than farming crops.
Apart from the task of stocking, running, and managing your second-hand bookshop, you'll also uncover a narrative here too. You'll need to get to know the locals, after all, if you want to recommend the right books to them - and if you're awesome enough, you might even get them to expand their reading list with real books. And there's no greater cause than that, is there?
5
House of the Lost: Revived
And the last one on our list this week is, fittingly, a revival of an old fave. House of the Lost: Revived tasks you with rescuing your sister from a nightmare-filled mansion, as you so often do with these charming dungeon-crawlers. This OG roguelike supposedly combines the vibes of The Binding of Isaac with the Zelda series, so you can expect the unexpected across four different environments here.
There are, of course, hidden secrets to unravel too, with larger-than-life bosses to take on and endless replayability. It's been rebuilt from the 2012 version, with no ads and energy timers to fuss over, either. And it's fully offline too for all your roguelike dungeon-crawling pleasure!