Volcano Princess gives you the most terrifying challenge of all: raising a child

Volcano Princess is a princess-maker game finally making its way to mobile

Raise and guide your daughter in a world locked in eternal war between humans and demons

Reach 50 different endings depending on your actions throughout the course of the game

In the world of gaming, we face many challenges: saving the world, guiding a civilisation to its apex, or even just managing a local convenience store. But Volcano Princess offers the most frightening challenge yet, raising a daughter. Arriving July 30th, this is one task that'll make even the most hardcore gamer quake in their boots.

Alright, jokes aside. Volcano Princess is a princess-raising simulator set in a fantasy world locked in an endless battle between demons and humans. With the demise of your wife, you're left alone to raise your infant daughter, with your decisions on how to care for her resulting in 50 different possible endings.

Volcanic tempers

But what the heck is a 'princess maker?' Well, believe it or not, this is a pretty popular genre in Japan, starting with the game of the same name. Essentially, think of it like a mix between Tamagotchi and RPG, except you're not controlling the character directly.

Instead, between your interactions with your daughter and other characters, as well as what they learn and experience, they'll end up growing into a different kind of person. Of course, anyone who's a parent or been a kid knows that it's far from that simple in real life, but hey, it's a game.

More than that, Volcano Princess' mobile release will also include brand-new story content, illustrations and dungeons to explore. Yes, there's actual combat in this! And the morals of child endangerment as your daughter joins the battle, it's indicative of the surprisingly robust suite of content that Volcano Princess has to offer when it launches on July 30th.

In the meantime, if you'd still rather take the lead in adventuring yourself, then that's alright. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some of our favourite picks you can play right now!