Heartopia, the upcoming cosy life sim, gets a release date for early next year

Heartopia has unveiled the release date for the upcoming life sim

It'll land just after the New Year for iOS and Android

If you've been lucky enough to play the betas, you can even snag exclusive goodies

Ever since Stardew Valley hit mobile, it's as if a flashbulb has gone off in many developers' heads, and the idea of a soft and cosy life sim has taken hold. Not least in the case of Heartopia, which has finally unveiled a release date for when you'll finally be able to get your mitts on it.

Best of all? It lands just after the New Year on January 7th for iOS and Android. Heartopia does as you'd expect from this modern crop of life sims, and sees you trading the hustle and bustle of the city for cosy small-town living.

If you've been lucky enough to jump into either or both of the beta access tests recently, you'll also enter the world of Heartopia with two exclusive rewards. If you only created a character, you'll be able to claim the Blueberry Crossbody Bag, while those who reached level 18 can snag the Star Mascot Head.

Have a Heart

Heartopia is certainly entering a crowded genre (but then, what isn't on mobile at the moment?), but it does have the polish to pull it off. With its colourful graphics and the advantage of being something new on the market, it is more than likely to grab a foothold.

The focus on narrative and interacting with other characters is also an interesting one. With so many contemporaries of Heartopia focusing on the multiplayer aspect, a return to form and to the fantasy of interacting with characters in a charming rural environment is sure to be a distinctive selling point.

