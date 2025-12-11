Heartopia's final beta test kicks off for the upcoming cosy life sim and offers exclusive in-game rewards

Heart on a wire

Heartopia's final closed beta kicks off today

Those lucky enough to get in can unlock goodies for the full release

Heartopia intends to offer a suite of mechanics and immersive elements

Life sims are a super-popular genre, and for good reason. Who wouldn't want to take a break from the daily grind to visit some gorgeous locale and relax? Well, that's exactly what Heartopia is counting on you feeling as its final closed beta kicks off today!

Running through to December 23rd, this final beta will be the last chance you have to get your hands on Heartopia early. And it'll include a host of new features arriving in the final version, now available to try for the first time. This includes pets, hobby events, a postcard and dream system as well as changes to building mode.

The best part is that if you're just checking into the beta, you'll still gain some goodies to redeem when Heartopia officially releases. Simply creating a character will nab you a Blueberry Crossbody Bag, while reaching level 18 will nab you a Star Mascot Head to add to your wardrobe.

Cross your heartopia

Heartopia is making a lot of big promises for what you can achieve in it, with elements of roleplaying, multiplayer social gaming and, of course, life simulation. It all sounds rather ambitious but not necessarily impossible.

The intent here is to increase the level of immersion felt in the world of Heartopia, to build realistic relationships with the characters around you and even add in more organic elements based on daily routines and encounters. If it all works, it could really stand out as far as life simulations go, but as always, we'll have to see how it works in practice.

Want to dig into more of what's on offer for life sims on mobile? Well, we've picked out those we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with one of the biggest hits in recent memory, in our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley!