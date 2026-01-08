Silver Palace debuts brand-new gameplay trailer ahead of beta launch this year

Silver-plated

Silver Palace, the upcoming ARPG from Elementa, has unveiled a new trailer

It shows the kind of gameplay you can expect from the upcoming beta

That includes combat, detective work and other novel mechanics

Judging by all the recent trailers we've been digging into today, 2026 is going to be a really big year for mobile gaming. Aside from taking our time to dig back into Varsapura and the new trailer for Sea of Remnant, we now have another trailer for the upcoming Belle Époch ARPG Silver Palace!

A mere three weeks ago, we were covering Silver Palace breaking radio silence to announce pre-registration for their upcoming beta. At the time, we only had their previous gameplay trailer to base our expectations on, but this latest trailer offers a much more current view of what Silver Palace has to offer.

The gameplay is a little less flashy than what we've seen in the other demos, but a lot more realistic in terms of what you'll actually play. We get the usual considerations of third-person melee combat and a glimpse at the other playable characters aside from the detective.

Silvered

I think it's a shame we don't get an overview of things like exploration and navigating the dense cityscape of Silvernia. And while we do get more examples of your titular Detective's... well, detecting skills, there's a bigger focus on combat in this trailer.

Not to say any of this looks bad necessarily. But I think that Silver Palace would do well to focus more on the Belle Époque-style cityscape than that. Hopefully, when players get it into their hands when the beta goes live soon, we'll find out more about how Silver Palace really plays.

