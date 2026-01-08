5 new mobile games to try this week - January 8th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save your beloved from an alien abduction
- Brew potions for all the magical folk in the land
- Live the chill small-town life with your online friends
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
True Skate+
Apple Arcade seems to be hell-bent on starting the new year with a bang, so you'll have to excuse us for featuring a string of new releases on the subscription service this week. One such launch is True Skate+, where you can test your skills and try to keep fit (at least, digitally) across a physics-driven sim.
You'll put your dexterity to the test with a whole bunch of sick tricks to unleash with your digital board. Plus, you can not only customise your skater but also your very own skate park - then sit back, relax, and watch your jaw-dropping moves come to life with fab replay cams you can also personalise to your liking.
2
Potion Punch 2+
We've got another lovely little plus sign to celebrate here as Potion Punch 2+ comes to iOS via Apple Arcade. This fantasy restaurant sim will have you whipping up all kinds of concoctions for the magical folk in the land, and it's not just about brewing the perfect potions, too.
You'll also get to know a whole bunch of colourful characters in the kingdom - you'll even need to summon powerful heroes to lend you a hand in the kitchen. Because when there are dragons to tame and goblins to befriend, you'll need all the help you can get!
3
Cozy Caravan
Now, there's no plus in the title here, but this Apple Arcade entry (this is the last one this week - promise!) makes up for it by having the word "cosy" in the title instead. Cozy Caravan is exactly what it says on the tin - you'll go on a wholesome adventure as a travelling merchant where you craft, trade, and explore your way through towns, all while befriending anthropomorphic characters on your journey.
The small-town charm extends to your best bud named Bubba, with plenty of fun mini-games to dive into and lots of local townsfolk to get to know along the way. Can it get any cosier than this?
4
Heartopia
And speaking of cosy, Heartopia lets you trade the busy city life for a more laid-back small-town vibe in this lovely life sim.
While it's a pretty crowded genre at the moment, what seemingly sets this apart is the fact that farming, fishing, and gardening aren't supposed to be tedious - they're hobbies, and should never feel like a chore. After all, you didn't escape the daily grind only to leap right into another one, did you?
5
Shotgun Joe
We end the list with a little indie entry this week, but it's not at all cosy! As the eponymous Shotgun Joe, you'll blast away at everything from zombies to dinosaurs in a seemingly run-of-the-mill side-scroller.
The convenient one-finger controls should make things a tad simpler, but what makes it interesting is that you're doing it all to save your beloved who's been abducted by aliens. The things we do for love, eh?