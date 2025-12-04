Heartopia announces its final closed beta test for this cosy life sim

Heartopia is set to hold its final closed beta later this month

You can even nab exclusive rewards to claim in the full game from playing the beta

Heartopia sells itself based on balancing narrative roleplay and laid-back fun

It seems that nowadays everyone's getting into the life sim genre. The Sims franchise itself coupled their cancellation of The Sims Mobile with the launch of two new entries, and even MiHoYo is getting in on the action with Petit Planet. But today's example is another one to watch as Heartopia announces its final closed beta.

Set to kick off on December 10th and run until the 23rd, this beta aims to show off Heartopia's selling points. Mainly, the mix of narrative-driven roleplay and a more laid-back pace, even compared to the notoriously easygoing life sim genre.

As for what'll be new in this closed beta, there's not much detail on that. Assumedly, it'll be everything previous betas have had, and a little bit more sprinkled on top. But either way, if you've not had the chance to get your hands on Heartopia ahead of launch, then this is your last chance.

Cold heart

Even if you have been playing the previous betas, there's a good reason to check in on the latest. That's because those attending these betas will also receive special rewards when Heartopia officially releases in 2026.

Simply creating a character (or having created one in a previous test) will net you the Blueberry Crossbody Bag, while reaching level 18 in this or previous betas will net you the Star Mascot Head. So even if you don't manage to get much time to yourself, you can get rewarded just for playing.

And if you find yourself wanting more life sim fun before Heartopia releases in 2026, then you'll be glad to know we've got plenty more options out there for you. Simply dig into our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for our top picks based on the hit cosiest-of-cosies life sim!