Fairytale Quest brings retro RPG action to pre-registration on iOS and Android

And they all lived happily ever after

FairyTale Quest is now in pre-reg and soft launch in select regions

Jump into roguelite RPG action as you play as over 100 fairytale-inspired characters

Explore 400 maps and jump into various modes to test your skill

Another day ending with 'y', and even more new releases coming to pre-registration. But what's Line Games' upcoming FairyTale Quest got to offer? Well, for veterans of the RPG genre, they'll find plenty to love in this throwback to the days of yore with its pixel graphics, while newer players will likely gravitate to the roguelite action RPG gameplay it promises.

That's because, as you might expect, FairyTale Quest digs into the grand tradition of European fairy tales to offer up a vast roster of over 100 characters. While it may not be the first to do so, the roguelite action RPG elements promised here do sound like a pretty good fit.

And there'll certainly be plenty to explore as FairyTale Quest hits pre-registration while soft launch is now available in select regions, including Canada and Indonesia. FairyTale Quest promises over 400 different themed maps to battle through, with support for one-handed play and a virtual pad.

Happily ever after

There's definitely more than a whiff of Vampire Survivors about FairyTale Quest, but in a good way. And while it looks as if it won't be out under the thumb of the gacha-like unlocking and currency, I've no doubt that the roster and number of maps will be appealing.

FairyTale Quest is planned for an early 2026 release, meaning you won't need to wait too long to jump into the fun. And with a bevvy of modes featuring dynamic enemies promised beyond the usual 'survive as long as possible' objective, it looks as if it'll be quite content-rich at launch, too.

But, speaking of Survivors-likes, it's hard to beat the current king of the castle. Yet plenty have tried, as is evidenced by our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for you to peruse at your monster-slaying leisure!