Ragnarok Monster Kitchen opens its doors to players as it launches worldwide

Not soft

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen has arrived on mobile after being in soft launch

Join the cute critters of Ragnarok Online in running their own restaurant

Take on challenging minigames and events, as well as even more challenging clientele

Ragnarok Online has had a tenure of more than a decade now, and shows little sign of slowing in popularity. There've been many mobile spinoffs before, but now the world of Ragnarok is taking a turn for the delicious as Ragnarok Monster Kitchen finally unleashes from soft launch and hits iOS and Android worldwide!

Now, as we've noted before, Ragnarok Monster Kitchen is not actually about eating any of the cute monsters guest-starring from Ragnarok Online. Instead, you'll be helping them to run their own restaurant, from front-of-house to chefing up a storm back in the kitchen. It's intended to be an all-ages experience with controls that are simple to get a handle on but difficult to master.

That means dealing with everything from the extra-fussy customers to the dreaded restaurant critic, all while handling the everyday challenges of running a kitchen. You'll even have limited-time events and challenges that add an extra layer of difficulty.

Making a monster

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen may be intended for more casual players, but it does seem to have a surprising depth of content. Each level features a themed kitchen with its own strengths and weaknesses to overcome as you manage the flow of footfall, while different minigames shake up the usual formula.

As I've said, it seems that Ragnarok Online is trying to make its mark with some cutesy spin-offs. They've tried it before with Poring Rush, and it may be that Ragnarok Monster Kitchen catches a further audience for this delicious adventure. So be sure to jump in and check out their seven-day attendance event to celebrate the kickoff!

At the same time, they'll be competing with a host of amazing new releases constantly arriving on mobile. Not sure where to start if you want to try them out? Well, just check in on our list of the five new mobile games to try this week!