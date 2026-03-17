Fortnite is coming back to Google Play, for real this time, and very, very soon

Not a fortnight, maddeningly enough

Fortnite is set to make a return to Android with a solid release date finally set

March 18th will see Fortnite return almost half a decade after first leaving Google Play

But it will be returning to a much-changed mobile platform full of new competitors

Ever since Epic first threw down the gauntlet to Apple and Google, it seems as if we've seen the return of Fortnite prophesied so many times. And it's not always been an easy story to follow, but fortunately, things are finally wrapping up as Fortnite finally has a date to return to Android.

Those of you put off by the Epic Games Store for mobile will soon be able to grab the hit battle royale directly through Google Play, starting March 18th. Fortnite is... Oh, you already know, I hope. And doubtless this means we'll have to start covering Epic's relentless juggernaut once more.

In the years since Fortnite first disappeared from mobile, things on the platform have changed drastically. And while I've no doubt that it'll make a huge impact upon its return, the question remains whether it can reclaim an audience that may have since moved on.

Battle for the royale

There's not much else to be said about Fortnite's return, given this is one we've been waiting for a long time. Admittedly, I'm sure it is a bit of a pain for fans not to get some kind of welcome back bonus after the rather ignoble canning of Fortnite from Google Play the first time around.

But, as mentioned above, it's rather hard to imagine how Fortnite will reach the same epoch that it did in the past on Google Play. With so many other options for battle royale and it being unclear whether Fortnite has hit its peak, it might be a bigger battle than some might think it will be.

Meanwhile, if you want to see what else there is competing with Fortnite's return on mobile, then we've got you covered. Just take a gander at our list of the best battle royale games for Android to see what's made their mark in the years since.